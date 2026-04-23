Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Cwm LLC increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,313 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,197 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in eBay were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of eBay by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 722,802 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 90,724 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in eBay by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 121,110 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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eBay News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. President Capital lifted their price objective on eBay from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Arete Research upped their target price on shares of eBay from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $98.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $107.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from eBay's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,733,638.76. This trade represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,653 shares in the company, valued at $34,337,822.61. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,393 shares of company stock worth $11,327,504. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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