Cwm LLC Purchases 115,492 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 1,026.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,740 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 115,492 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in ServiceNow by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,706,164 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $720,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,087 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 385.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $398,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,440 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $344,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11,128.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,805,467 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $276,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 405.0% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,448,931 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $221,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,005 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $125.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.83.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,245,419.01. This represents a 45.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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