Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,440,840 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 99,403 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.63% of Lockheed Martin worth $696,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $620.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE LMT opened at $529.73 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $552.24 and its 200 day moving average is $561.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The stock has a market cap of $122.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

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