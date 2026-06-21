Diversified Trust Co Has $13.84 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,115 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is currently 92.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $167.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

See Also

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