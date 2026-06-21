Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,644 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,063,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,302,519.36. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $128.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.24. The company has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $157.28.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 143.31%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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