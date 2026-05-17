DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC - Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,043 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 249,551 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 1.49% of Ameresco worth $22,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.4% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,501 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Ameresco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 40,673 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ameresco by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Ameresco by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,115 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ameresco Stock Down 0.8%

Ameresco stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The stock's fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $401.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.92 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Ameresco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.280 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ameresco from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ameresco from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair upgraded Ameresco to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Ameresco from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ameresco

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameresco news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 15,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $536,155.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $481,890.65. This represents a 52.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,475 shares of company stock valued at $559,298 over the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

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