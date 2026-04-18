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Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $259.66 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Alphabet logo with Computer and Technology background
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Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,468 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 43,469 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $259,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $24,240,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904,434 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,198,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,745,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,032,291 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,749,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,130,681 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $273,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,855 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total transaction of $9,877,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,818,524 shares in the company, valued at $856,605,814.08. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,068,744 shares of company stock worth $104,505,914. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $339.40 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $305.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.50. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $148.40 and a one year high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $348.00 price target (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $346.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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