Egerton Capital UK LLP Boosts Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553,012 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 178,679 shares during the quarter. Carpenter Technology comprises approximately 5.3% of Egerton Capital UK LLP's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 3.12% of Carpenter Technology worth $488,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $4,027,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 467,702 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $114,841,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 15.5% during the third quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 386,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $94,901,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 64.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $453.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.00.

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Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total transaction of $317,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,895. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total transaction of $5,214,668.40. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,096,307.84. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.1%

CRS opened at $483.26 on Monday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $228.00 and a fifty-two week high of $500.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $431.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $655.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. Carpenter Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Trending Headlines about Carpenter Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its earnings outlook for Carpenter Technology across several future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, reflecting a more optimistic profit forecast. Article Title

Zacks Research increased its earnings outlook for Carpenter Technology across several future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, reflecting a more optimistic profit forecast. Positive Sentiment: The analyst team also nudged near-term quarterly EPS estimates higher for Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum remains intact.

The analyst team also nudged near-term quarterly EPS estimates higher for Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum remains intact. Positive Sentiment: The stock has been strong recently, and the upgraded earnings estimates help support investor confidence in Carpenter Technology’s valuation and growth story.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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