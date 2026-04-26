Elevated Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Elevated Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,239 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.
Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group
In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,239.70. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total value of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,859,810.84. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $33,261,418. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.
More The Goldman Sachs Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman reported a strong Q1 with revenue and EPS beats and an improving investment banking rebound — this underpins the firm’s earnings trajectory and supports medium-term upside. After Solid Q1
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s Alternatives arm is deploying $50M into BLP Digital (agentic AI for finance processes), signaling strategic investment in higher-growth, fee-generating areas. This can boost long-term fee income and product differentiation. Goldman Sachs Alternatives Invests $50M in BLP Digital
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman has been hired to advise on a potential stake sale for Princeton Digital Group (PDG) — an investment banking mandate that could generate meaningful fees if executed. Investment banking deal flow remains a key revenue driver. Warburg Pincus-Backed PDG Taps Goldman
- Neutral Sentiment: ING’s Polish unit completed a PLN 405m deal to take full control of Goldman Sachs TFI — a localized divestiture that reduces GS’s footprint in Poland but is small relative to the firm’s global scale. ING Takes Full Control of Goldman Sachs TFI
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs Asset Management announced liquidation plans for two of its smaller fixed‑income ETFs — a tactical fund closure that reduces product complexity but has limited balance-sheet impact. GSAM Announces Liquidation of Two ETFs
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares at about $936, trimming his position by ~30% — disclosed in an SEC filing. Visible insider sales can weigh on sentiment even when company fundamentals are solid. Insider Sale by Alex S. Golten
- Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane trimmed its price target to $940 (from $970) and left a neutral rating — a downgrade in target that reduces upside in some analyst models and can pressure sentiment. BNP Paribas Lowers PT to $940
- Negative Sentiment: BofA flagged investor caution on Goldman despite the solid quarter — reminders from major brokers to temper expectations can prompt profit-taking after the earnings run. BofA Flags Investor Caution
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Autonomous Res cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $930.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. HSBC dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $802.00 to $729.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $922.71.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GS
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance
Shares of GS opened at $928.66 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.45 and a 1 year high of $984.70. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $868.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $862.82. The company has a market capitalization of $273.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile
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The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
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