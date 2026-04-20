Emissary Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Emissary Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,577 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000. ServiceNow makes up approximately 2.3% of Emissary Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $96.64 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The firm has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average of $140.24.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,021,271.13. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,419.01. This trade represents a 45.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Macquarie Infrastructure dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Argus upgraded ServiceNow to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $130.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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