Emissary Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. $V

Emissary Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,597 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000. Visa makes up approximately 2.8% of Emissary Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 90,382 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 682,722 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $239,547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $309.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $562.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.65 and a 200-day moving average of $328.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $388.25.

Read Our Latest Report on V

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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