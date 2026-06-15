Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,943,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Tempus AI

In related news, CFO James William Rogers sold 10,853 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $478,291.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,570,227.65. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $7,763,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,808,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $411,358,491.10. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 558,557 shares of company stock worth $26,611,939 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.26% of the company's stock.

Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $47.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $104.32.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $348.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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