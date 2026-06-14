Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,120,804 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 33,756 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Verizon Communications worth $86,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.02%.

Verizon Communications News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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