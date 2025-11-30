Free Trial
Estabrook Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Key Points

  • Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.8% in Q2 to 318,925 shares (worth $7.73M), making Pfizer about 1.2% of its portfolio and its 24th-largest holding.
  • Pfizer beat EPS estimates ($0.87 vs. $0.79) but missed revenue expectations, issued FY2025 guidance of 3.00–3.15 EPS, and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.43 (annualized yield 6.7% with a 100% payout ratio).
  • Analysts have a consensus "Hold" rating with a $28.39 target; the stock trades near $25.76 with a P/E of 13.7 and a market cap of about $146.5 billion.
Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.2% of Estabrook Capital Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Estabrook Capital Management's holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 66,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 408.9% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 143,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 115,146 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer's payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.39.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

