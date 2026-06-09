Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 971,577 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 17,796 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.09% of Starbucks worth $81,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.48.

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Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: CNBC reported that Starbucks is seeing encouraging growth beyond the morning rush, with afternoon traffic becoming a bigger driver of sales as CEO Brian Niccol’s turnaround plan gains traction. Starbucks Sees Encouraging Growth beyond the Morning Rush, CNBC Reports

CNBC reported that Starbucks is seeing encouraging growth beyond the morning rush, with afternoon traffic becoming a bigger driver of sales as CEO Brian Niccol’s turnaround plan gains traction. Positive Sentiment: Starbucks is pushing its $2 billion cost-savings plan, with reports saying margin expansion and higher FY26 EPS guidance could help translate sales momentum into stronger earnings. Can Starbucks' $2 Billion Cost-Savings Plan Accelerate EPS Growth?

Starbucks is pushing its $2 billion cost-savings plan, with reports saying margin expansion and higher FY26 EPS guidance could help translate sales momentum into stronger earnings. Positive Sentiment: Starbucks is expanding its Refresher line with new blended drinks to win more afternoon visits and appeal to younger consumers, supporting its push to grow beyond coffee-only daypart demand. Starbucks' latest drink launch is a bet on the future of fast food beverages

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,548,198.79. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $650,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5%

SBUX stock opened at $94.82 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $108.88. The firm has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average of $94.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.88%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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