Evermay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,042 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 8,267 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares in the company, valued at $122,465,945. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,186 shares of company stock worth $27,826,739. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of AMZN opened at $255.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company's fifty day moving average is $216.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.85 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Arete Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $288.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Big AI/AWS headline — Amazon agreed to deepen its Anthropic partnership (another $5B now; up to $25B possible) and Anthropic committed to more than $100B of AWS spend over the next decade, which materially lifts long‑term demand for AWS, Trainium chips and AI infrastructure. Investopedia: Amazon Anthropic deal

Big AI/AWS headline — Amazon agreed to deepen its Anthropic partnership (another $5B now; up to $25B possible) and Anthropic committed to more than $100B of AWS spend over the next decade, which materially lifts long‑term demand for AWS, Trainium chips and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum — Multiple firms (KeyBanc, BofA, Cantor Fitzgerald and others) raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight calls citing accelerating AWS/AI monetization and Amazon’s product roadmap, supporting near‑term upside into earnings. Blockonomi: KeyBanc price target

Analyst momentum — Multiple firms (KeyBanc, BofA, Cantor Fitzgerald and others) raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight calls citing accelerating AWS/AI monetization and Amazon’s product roadmap, supporting near‑term upside into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Healthcare expansion — Amazon launched a nationwide GLP‑1 weight‑loss program through One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy, which could create recurring prescription and pharmacy revenue, broaden services and pressure incumbents’ pricing. This diversification is viewed positively by investors. CNBC: Amazon GLP-1 program

Healthcare expansion — Amazon launched a nationwide GLP‑1 weight‑loss program through One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy, which could create recurring prescription and pharmacy revenue, broaden services and pressure incumbents’ pricing. This diversification is viewed positively by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity — CEO Andy Jassy sold 31,000 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed filing); size is small versus his holdings and consistent with routine diversification rather than a warning on fundamentals. SEC Form 4: Jassy sale

Insider activity — CEO Andy Jassy sold 31,000 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed filing); size is small versus his holdings and consistent with routine diversification rather than a warning on fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Sustainability/ops note — Amazon will deploy 75 electric heavy‑duty trucks with Einride for U.S. freight routes; modest operational and ESG benefit but limited near‑term revenue impact. Reuters: Einride electric trucks

Sustainability/ops note — Amazon will deploy 75 electric heavy‑duty trucks with Einride for U.S. freight routes; modest operational and ESG benefit but limited near‑term revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Antitrust/legal risk — California’s Attorney General released filings alleging Amazon pressured vendors to raise prices at rivals, renewing scrutiny that could lead to fines, remedies or operational constraints if cases advance. This raises regulatory uncertainty for retail operations. Reuters: California price‑fixing allegations

Antitrust/legal risk — California’s Attorney General released filings alleging Amazon pressured vendors to raise prices at rivals, renewing scrutiny that could lead to fines, remedies or operational constraints if cases advance. This raises regulatory uncertainty for retail operations. Negative Sentiment: Profitability/capex concerns — Analysts praise revenue visibility from Anthropic but warn the huge AI investment cycle (chips, data centers, Trainium scale) increases capital and operating intensity and could pressure margins and free cash flow in the near term. Proactive Investors: AI capex and profitability debate

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here