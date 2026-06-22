Evolve Private Wealth LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Evolve Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 182.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,003 shares of the online travel company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 3,682,100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $787,049,000 after buying an additional 309,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $779,275,000 after buying an additional 728,063 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Expedia Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,842 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $667,507,000 after acquiring an additional 230,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $861,979,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 24,899.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $386,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock opened at $240.90 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $303.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The company's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $284.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Expedia Group

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Further Reading

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