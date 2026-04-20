Family Capital Trust Co Acquires 18,254 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 9,081.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,455 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts: Sign Up

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $96.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The company's revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $173.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ServiceNow, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ServiceNow wasn't on the list.

While ServiceNow currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here