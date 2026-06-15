Focus Partners Wealth Has $109.18 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,720 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.06% of Intuit worth $109,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $276.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.74. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.01 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $519.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $514.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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