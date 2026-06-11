Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,668 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Evercore boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.48.

View Our Latest Report on Starbucks

More Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.47. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $154,795.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 80,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,473.73. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 8,099 shares of company stock worth $804,907 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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