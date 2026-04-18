Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $79.18 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,967 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 9,558 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.0% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $40,524,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008,374 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,910,542,000 after buying an additional 11,605,785 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,732,476 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,333,076,000 after buying an additional 6,874,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,186,112 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $10,984,744,000 after buying an additional 1,034,292 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,250,829 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,541,877,000 after buying an additional 392,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Arete Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $348.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $368.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $341.68 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $349.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 7.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at $505,573,853.40. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,187,638.65. This trade represents a 22.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,069,794 shares of company stock worth $104,854,147. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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