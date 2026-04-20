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Fundamenta Capital S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,010,586 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR $LOMA

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Fundamenta Capital S.A. purchased 1,010,586 shares (~$13.09M) of Loma Negra in Q4, making the stock 9.0% of its portfolio and its eighth-largest holding.
  • Other institutions (e.g., RWC, Aberdeen) have also increased positions and hedge funds own 19.32% of LOMA; the ADR trades around $11.42 (12‑month range $7.04–$14.17), has a $1.33B market cap, and a consensus analyst rating of Moderate Buy with an average target of $14.80.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina.

Fundamenta Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LOMA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,010,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,087,000. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina comprises 9.0% of Fundamenta Capital S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,436,459 shares of the company's stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 257,318 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,201,100 shares of the company's stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 171,210 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. M&G PLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company's stock.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Price Performance

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.97%.The business had revenue of $165.73 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA is the leading cement producer in Argentina, with a history dating back to its founding in Buenos Aires in 1926. The company operates an integrated network of cement and lime plants, as well as quarries and ready-mix concrete facilities. Its operations encompass the extraction of limestone, the production of clinker, hydraulic cement and quicklime, and the distribution of aggregates and concrete for a wide range of construction projects.

The company's product portfolio serves residential, commercial, industrial and public infrastructure markets across Argentina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LOMA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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