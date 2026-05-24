Gabelli Funds LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. $OCSL

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL - Free Report) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 145,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 2,487,019 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,456,000 after purchasing an additional 274,667 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,014,163 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $39,335,000 after purchasing an additional 607,493 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,173,257 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 134,557 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 267,909 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 135,662 shares during the period. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 1,215,842 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 225,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCSL. Weiss Ratings raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.52. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.35 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.66%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Oaktree Specialty Lending's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.70%.

Insider Transactions at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.77 per share, for a total transaction of $26,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,095. This trade represents a 11.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation NASDAQ: OCSL is a closed-end, externally managed specialty finance company structured as a business development company (BDC). Launched in 2014, Oaktree Specialty Lending provides customized debt solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, with a focus on senior secured loans, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and select equity co-investments. The company’s investment strategy centers on floating-rate instruments designed to offer downside protection and income potential in varying interest rate environments.

The firm’s portfolio spans a diverse array of industries, including healthcare, technology, energy, business services and consumer products.

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