Galiano Gold Inc. $GAU Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP cut its holdings in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU - Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,305,507 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,305,521 shares during the period. Galiano Gold accounts for about 1.7% of Ruffer LLP's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned 5.51% of Galiano Gold worth $36,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GAU. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GAU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Monday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Galiano Gold from $3.20 to $4.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $4.25.

Read Our Latest Report on GAU

Galiano Gold Stock Down 5.7%

GAU stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $647.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.62.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Incorporated is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company listed on the NYSE American under the symbol GAU. The company's primary focus is the acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold deposits in the Americas. Galiano Gold pursues a value-driven strategy to build gold resources by identifying high-potential projects, conducting systematic drilling programs and advancing resource definition toward a development decision.

Galiano Gold's flagship asset is the Oko West and Oko East gold project located in the Essequibo region of Guyana, where multiple oxide and primary gold mineralized zones have been outlined through extensive drilling.

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