Systematic Financial Management LP Has $29.66 Million Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,210 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,791 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.59% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $29,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,117,791 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $243,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,415 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $92,238,000 after acquiring an additional 279,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,743 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $63,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,720 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $45,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,512 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 502,446 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 3.6%

KALU opened at $175.47 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.12 and a 200-day moving average of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.78. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 4.14%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brett Wilcox sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $2,616,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,724,688.28. This trade represents a 60.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total value of $608,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,973. The trade was a 28.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 76,731 shares of company stock worth $13,137,697 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Kaiser Aluminum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Kaiser Aluminum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on KALU

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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