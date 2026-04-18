GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 295.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,960 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,245,419.01. This represents a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded ServiceNow to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.46.

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ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.2%

NOW opened at $96.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.83. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

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