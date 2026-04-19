GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 111.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,569 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,516,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 162,614 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $41,283,000 after purchasing an additional 34,231 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,892 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Gartner News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $185.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $154.52 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $157.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.18 and a fifty-two week high of $451.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.75 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 102.20%. The firm's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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