GMT Capital Corp Has $16.78 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

GMT Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,300 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 205,100 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of GMT Capital Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GMT Capital Corp's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,392 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,398,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,395,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Fox Advisors upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.97.

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Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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