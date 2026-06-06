Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 160,326 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,949,978 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 160,326 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of Arch Capital Group worth $282,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,146,087 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $205,853,000 after acquiring an additional 195,068 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,300 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 14,803 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 781,024 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $74,916,000 after acquiring an additional 236,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ACGL. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $91.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.32. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $103.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.08 per share, with a total value of $498,624.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $932,803.20. This represents a 114.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Gansberg sold 5,907 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $569,257.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 336,559 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,190.83. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,837 shares of company stock worth $2,825,926. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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