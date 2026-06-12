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Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $102.84 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Written by MarketBeat
June 12, 2026
Boeing logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Great Lakes Advisors increased its Boeing stake by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, ending with 473,655 shares worth about $102.8 million. Institutional investors still own a large majority of Boeing’s shares, at 64.82%.
  • Boeing’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, reporting a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.20 per share on revenue of $22.22 billion, up 14% year over year. Analysts now expect Boeing to remain slightly unprofitable this year, but several firms have kept or raised bullish price targets.
  • Recent company developments were largely positive, including a $2.35 billion Wichita investment, stronger Global Services revenue with a record backlog, and FAA test approval for the 777X program. However, delivery delays and production issues remain a risk for the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 48,672 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Boeing worth $102,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Boeing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Boeing Trading Up 5.8%

NYSE BA opened at $221.08 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $222.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market cap of $174.28 billion, a PE ratio of 107.32 and a beta of 1.19. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.77 and a 12 month high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $262.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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