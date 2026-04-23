Greenberg Financial Group Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Greenberg Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,169 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Greenberg Financial Group's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,207,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,815,090. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,186 shares of company stock worth $27,826,739. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $288.66.

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Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Big AI/AWS headline — Amazon agreed to deepen its Anthropic partnership (another $5B now; up to $25B possible) and Anthropic committed to more than $100B of AWS spend over the next decade, which materially lifts long‑term demand for AWS, Trainium chips and AI infrastructure. Investopedia: Amazon Anthropic deal

Big AI/AWS headline — Amazon agreed to deepen its Anthropic partnership (another $5B now; up to $25B possible) and Anthropic committed to more than $100B of AWS spend over the next decade, which materially lifts long‑term demand for AWS, Trainium chips and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum — Multiple firms (KeyBanc, BofA, Cantor Fitzgerald and others) raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight calls citing accelerating AWS/AI monetization and Amazon’s product roadmap, supporting near‑term upside into earnings. Blockonomi: KeyBanc price target

Analyst momentum — Multiple firms (KeyBanc, BofA, Cantor Fitzgerald and others) raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight calls citing accelerating AWS/AI monetization and Amazon’s product roadmap, supporting near‑term upside into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Healthcare expansion — Amazon launched a nationwide GLP‑1 weight‑loss program through One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy, which could create recurring prescription and pharmacy revenue, broaden services and pressure incumbents’ pricing. This diversification is viewed positively by investors. CNBC: Amazon GLP-1 program

Healthcare expansion — Amazon launched a nationwide GLP‑1 weight‑loss program through One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy, which could create recurring prescription and pharmacy revenue, broaden services and pressure incumbents’ pricing. This diversification is viewed positively by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity — CEO Andy Jassy sold 31,000 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed filing); size is small versus his holdings and consistent with routine diversification rather than a warning on fundamentals. SEC Form 4: Jassy sale

Insider activity — CEO Andy Jassy sold 31,000 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed filing); size is small versus his holdings and consistent with routine diversification rather than a warning on fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Sustainability/ops note — Amazon will deploy 75 electric heavy‑duty trucks with Einride for U.S. freight routes; modest operational and ESG benefit but limited near‑term revenue impact. Reuters: Einride electric trucks

Sustainability/ops note — Amazon will deploy 75 electric heavy‑duty trucks with Einride for U.S. freight routes; modest operational and ESG benefit but limited near‑term revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Antitrust/legal risk — California’s Attorney General released filings alleging Amazon pressured vendors to raise prices at rivals, renewing scrutiny that could lead to fines, remedies or operational constraints if cases advance. This raises regulatory uncertainty for retail operations. Reuters: California price‑fixing allegations

Antitrust/legal risk — California’s Attorney General released filings alleging Amazon pressured vendors to raise prices at rivals, renewing scrutiny that could lead to fines, remedies or operational constraints if cases advance. This raises regulatory uncertainty for retail operations. Negative Sentiment: Profitability/capex concerns — Analysts praise revenue visibility from Anthropic but warn the huge AI investment cycle (chips, data centers, Trainium scale) increases capital and operating intensity and could pressure margins and free cash flow in the near term. Proactive Investors: AI capex and profitability debate

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $255.36 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.85 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $216.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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