Harber Asset Management LLC Invests $3.69 Million in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,000 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total value of $552,661.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,153,118.79. This trade represents a 32.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $474,700. This trade represents a 72.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,078. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $304.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.24. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $183.00 and a 1-year high of $339.95. The company has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised NXP Semiconductors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $295.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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