Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $15.85 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,412 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Amgen were worth $15,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Amgen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Viawealth LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $345.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.44. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.83 and a 52 week high of $391.29. The company has a market cap of $186.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $332.00 target price on Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $355.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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