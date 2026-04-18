HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 15,887 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 421.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,657 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors' holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Wall Street Zen lowered ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Benchmark began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $125.00 target price on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $96.64 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.ServiceNow's revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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