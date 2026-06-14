Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,954,683 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after purchasing an additional 1,334,772 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Verizon Communications worth $161,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 490.0% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $200.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio is 69.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.59.

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About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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