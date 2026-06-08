Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,798 Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,798 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. Amgen comprises approximately 0.7% of Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $349.58 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $341.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.49. The company has a market cap of $188.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.83 and a 1 year high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. Amgen's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for IMDYLLTRA® (tarlatamab) as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Article Title

Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on UPLIZNA and TAVNEOS presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Article Title

Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on and presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Positive Sentiment: One analyst note upgraded Amgen to a cautious Buy, citing improved fundamentals, a diversified pipeline, and growth drivers such as Imdelltra, Uplizna, Tepezza, and Repatha. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price target on Amgen in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $332.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $353.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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