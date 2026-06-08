Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. GE Aerospace makes up 0.9% of Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE opened at $328.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.26. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $232.24 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The stock has a market cap of $342.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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