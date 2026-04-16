Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 868.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,372 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 19,166 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after buying an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 891.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after buying an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 886.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $902,798,000 after buying an additional 8,688,113 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 983.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $584,529,000 after buying an additional 5,658,740 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 430.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $631,777,000 after buying an additional 5,468,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $107.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,511,233 shares of company stock valued at $138,320,982. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Netflix to a "positive" rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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