Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Stock Holdings Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,281,745 shares of the company's stock after selling 190,289 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $40,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.3%

HST stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $358,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 682,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,688,047. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.25 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.75.

View Our Latest Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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