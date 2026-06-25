Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 88,335 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,633 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 88,335 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $26,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 887.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,659 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,242,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at $474,700. This represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. The trade was a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 12,611 shares of company stock worth $3,182,068 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NXPI opened at $293.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $183.00 and a 12-month high of $339.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.77. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $287.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $300.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NXP Semiconductors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NXP Semiconductors wasn't on the list.

While NXP Semiconductors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here