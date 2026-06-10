ING Groep NV Purchases Shares of 11,883 Lennar Corporation $LEN

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,883 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company's stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 29.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 15.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,622 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,958 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company's stock.

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Lennar Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of LEN opened at $92.63 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $89.02 and its 200 day moving average is $103.84. Lennar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.18 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). Lennar had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.39%.The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. Lennar's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Lennar from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lennar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $98.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lennar

Key Stories Impacting Lennar

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennar this week:

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation NYSE: LEN is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

Further Reading

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