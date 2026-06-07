ING Groep NV Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

ING Groep NV raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,035 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 101,183 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $97,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in International Business Machines by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,523,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 110,704 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,792,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in International Business Machines by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 62,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 25,660 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in International Business Machines by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 165,744 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $49,095,000 after acquiring an additional 55,971 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reportedly reset its IBM price target, citing stronger AI momentum and continued demand for IBM’s enterprise software and consulting offerings.

Wedbush reportedly reset its IBM price target, citing stronger AI momentum and continued demand for IBM’s enterprise software and consulting offerings. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s new strategic partnership with Google Cloud to scale enterprise AI adoption is being seen as a meaningful growth driver, with the deal aimed at helping customers modernize systems and bring AI into production faster. IBM and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Scale AI with Human Expertise and AI‑Powered Delivery

IBM’s new strategic partnership with Google Cloud to scale enterprise AI adoption is being seen as a meaningful growth driver, with the deal aimed at helping customers modernize systems and bring AI into production faster. Positive Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces highlighted IBM’s large quantum-computing investment as a long-term catalyst, with some analysts saying the company is strengthening its position in an emerging high-growth market. IBM Stock’s $10 Billion Quantum Catalyst Is Here

Several market commentary pieces highlighted IBM’s large quantum-computing investment as a long-term catalyst, with some analysts saying the company is strengthening its position in an emerging high-growth market. Positive Sentiment: Citi also pointed to IBM’s growing role in quantum computing, reinforcing the view that the company’s heavy spending could secure a leadership position in a market with major future upside.

Citi also pointed to IBM’s growing role in quantum computing, reinforcing the view that the company’s heavy spending could secure a leadership position in a market with major future upside. Neutral Sentiment: IBM shares were included in broader market coverage of stocks making big moves, reflecting elevated trading interest but not adding a clearly new company-specific catalyst.

IBM shares were included in broader market coverage of stocks making big moves, reflecting elevated trading interest but not adding a clearly new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A former IBM cybersecurity executive accused the company of covering up multiple foreign-government data breaches over the past decade, raising potential reputational and legal risks. Former cyber executive turned whistleblower accuses IBM of covering up several data breaches

A former IBM cybersecurity executive accused the company of covering up multiple foreign-government data breaches over the past decade, raising potential reputational and legal risks. Negative Sentiment: Another report repeated allegations that IBM and AT&T concealed foreign hacks, which could weigh on investor sentiment if the claims gain traction.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $285.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $267.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $212.34 and a 52-week high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Barclays started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush set a $350.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

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