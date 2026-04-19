Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 326.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,785 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.46.

View Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $96.64 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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