Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,476 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 2.3% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC's holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company's stock.

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Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $113.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.48. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.73 and a 52 week high of $190.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This is an increase from Blackstone's previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Blackstone's dividend payout ratio is presently 153.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $199.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $178.00 to $174.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $164.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BX

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone acquired 2,868,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,004.35. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 18,628,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $487,129,914.25. This trade represents a 18.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $26,246,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,670.32. The trade was a 99.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Blackstone

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About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

Further Reading

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