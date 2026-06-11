Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 13,346 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,046,631 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,346 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $149,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $347.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $144.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.06.

View Our Latest Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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