JFrog Ltd. $FROG Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,890 shares of the company's stock after selling 954,121 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.49% of JFrog worth $27,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 12,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on JFrog from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson set a $90.00 price target on JFrog in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FROG

Insider Activity

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.47, for a total transaction of $8,147,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 5,734,038 shares in the company, valued at $467,152,075.86. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $7,873,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,658,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,086,765.60. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 805,700 shares of company stock worth $58,486,362. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.09 and a beta of 1.23. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $89.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.14.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The firm's revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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