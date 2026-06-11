Johnson Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Johnson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Johnson Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5%

PG stock opened at $149.36 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $144.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore set a $162.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on PG

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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