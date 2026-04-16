KBC Group NV Acquires 3,763,785 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 745.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,268,957 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 3,763,785 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.9% of KBC Group NV's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of Netflix worth $400,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natural Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. This represents a 46.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,511,233 shares of company stock valued at $138,320,982. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. President Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NFLX opened at $107.71 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $454.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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