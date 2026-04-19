Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. Has $12.96 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,629 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 7.0% of Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.7%

META stock opened at $688.55 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The business had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.02 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $930.00 to $910.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $900.00 price objective (up from $870.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $1,144.00 to $1,015.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $837.72.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total value of $36,471,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total value of $5,106,100.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 2,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,352.84. This represents a 74.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 165,079 shares of company stock worth $105,624,755 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Meta Platforms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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