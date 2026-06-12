Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 119.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,215 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $144.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $345.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.78.

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About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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